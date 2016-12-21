Brundidge Authorities Searching for Burglary Suspects

by Danielle Wallace

The Brundidge Police Department is warning residents to be cautious after a rash of break-ins throughout the city.

Officers say there have been several home burglaries and one car burglary. $800 in cash, a computer and a cash register was taken from The Wagon Wheel restaurant on S A Graham Boulevard. Homes on Gilmore Road, Walden Circle, and South Main Street were targeted. A car was also broken into on Bowden Street. Officers say they have increased patrol across the city.

“We’re asking the people-the residents, drivers of vehicles just to be more careful especially about leaving stuff in the car or leaving the cars unlock,” says Chief Moses Davenport of the Brundidge Police Department.

If you have any information that could lead officers to an arrest in these crimes you are asked to contact the Brundidge Police Department at 735-3333.