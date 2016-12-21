Former ALEA Secretary Adds Defendants to Termination Lawsuit

by Stefanie Hicks

Alabama’s former law enforcement secretary is adding defendants to his wrongful termination lawsuit against Gov. Robert Bentley.

Attorneys for Spencer Collier added Alabama Law Enforcement Agency attorney Michael Robinson and special agent April Bickhaus to the lawsuit in a document filed Wednesday.

The amended lawsuit claims Robinson and Bickhaus were part of an effort to smear Collier. Neither filed immediate responses, but Bentley and other defendants have denied any wrongdoing.

Collier has publicly accused Bentley of having an affair with adviser Rebekah Mason. His suit claims Bentley and others made misleading public statements to discredit him.

The governor has conceded making inappropriate remarks to Mason but has denied they had a sexual relationship.

The governor is fighting an impeachment effort started by state legislators following Spencer’s allegations.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)