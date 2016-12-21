Montgomery Woman Charged with Making up Crime on Social Media

by Jeff Sanders

A Montgomery woman is in custody after admitting to fasley reported the death of a 12 year old boy on social media.

20 year old Bailey Simmons has been charged with falsely reporting an incident. Police say Simmons made a Facebook post saying she heard gunshots across the street. The post goes on to say she discovered a 12 year old boy named Dev was shot and killed.

However, police say after being questioned, Simmons admitted she made up the whole post.

She is currently in the Montgomery city jail.

The following is a screen shot of the post that has since been removed from social media: