Displaced Family Prepares for Christmas in Montgomery

by Andrew James

A family was forced to relocate to Montgomery after their home went up in flames in Hueytown, outside of Birmingham last month. Sharon Richey has nine kids between the ages of 1 and 19.

Now a few days from Christmas they are trying to grant their children’s Christmas wishes.

Sharon Richey explained their situation, “I feel so bad for my kids because I feel like I’m mom, were supposed to make everything better and they don’t understand.

The Salvation Army is stepping in to help the family out in their time of need and will provide the family with Christmas presents.

If you would like to help the family, call 205-206-3403.