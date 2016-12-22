Spring-like Holiday Weekend

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will move south of the area overnight. The sky clears and it cools down into the lower 40s for the start of your Friday. High cloudiness will come back and we go into a sun/cloud mix for several days. Temps will be warming and it will feel very spring-like with mid to upper 70s over the holiday weekend. The mild weather pattern lingers into the middle of next week. Another front will be heading into the area on Thursday. This system brings in a decent chance for rain late week. Showers and possible t-storms throughout Thursday and possibly lingering into early Friday. Drier air and cooler temps move in behind the frontal boundary. This could set us up for a chilly start to the upcoming new year.