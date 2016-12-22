State Troopers Visit Hospital To Deliver Christmas Teddy Bears

by Josh Ninke

Christmas came a little early to some children in Montgomery hospitals today but it wasn’t from the man in red, but the boys in blue.

They were visited by officers from the state trooper’s office. The troopers took a visit to Baptist South Hospital Thursday morning in Montgomery.

Officers handed out special teddy bears to some of the children who will have to spend the holidays in the hospital.

Troopers say they enjoy giving back to the community.

“It’s just a good opportunity for law enforcement to meet children and let them see that side of us and it kind of gives us something to look forward to as well because this time of year we see a lot of tragedy and we get that opportunity to meet someone that’s young and sick and not having the best of the holiday season, it kind of hopefully brightens both of our days,” said Cpl. Jesse Thornton.

State troopers also visit Baptist East and Jackson Hospital.