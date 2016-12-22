Turkeys from Heaven Program Serves Hundreds

by Danielle Wallace

People in Pike County are trying to make the holiday special for those in need by preparing and delivering hundreds of meals.

Volunteers with the Turkey’s from Heaven program spent the day preparing and delivering 400 meals to families in need. Each of the meals include a turkey, casserole, bread, and dessert. Assistance from local agencies helps coordinators find those families. The program started 3 years ago serving 50 to 100 families.

“It’s a really great thing. it’s a lot of people with a lot of moving parts to it. so, i just hope we’re doing a lot of good for the folks that really need it,” says volunteer Charles Rawls.

Turkey’s included in each of the meals were provided by Troy’s Piggly Wiggly. Volunteers purchased each of them for $15.