Former Alabama Commissioner of Labor Tom Surtees Has Died

Surtees died Friday morning after a battle with cancer.

by Ivy Carter

Tom Surtees, who served under two governors as Revenue Commissioner and Labor Commissioner has died. The Alabama Department of Labor says Surtees died after a long battle with cancer. He was 66.

Surtees was appointed as Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue in 2004 by Governor Bob Riley. He served in that capacity until 2007, when he was appointed Director of the Alabama Department of Industrial Relations. Surtees was re-appointed as Director of the Alabama Department of Industrial Relations upon Governor Robert Bentley’s election in 2010.

Surtees successfully supervised the merger of two state agencies, the Alabama Department of Industrial Relations and the Alabama Department of Labor, into a new, singular agency called the Alabama Department of Labor in 2012. His title changed to Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Labor following the merger. He retired from state service in July of 2014.

In addition to these appointments, Surtees further served his state and its citizens by serving temporarily as both the Governor’s Legislative Liaison and the Governor’s Education Policy Advisor for Governor Bentley.

Governor Robert Bentley released a statement on Surtees’ death: “It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of my friend and former Cabinet member Tom Surtees. Alabama lost a leader and dedicated public servant,” Governor Bentley said. “Tom dedicated a decade to serving the people of this state, through his time as Revenue Commissioner, Director of Industrial Relations and Labor Commissioner. His devotion to Alabama, passion for her people and his friendship will be forever missed.”

Surtees is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cecilia Woods Surtees, son Lee Surtees and wife Krista, daughter Lynn Surtees Pruitt and husband Scott, and grandchildren Ward and Kate Surtees and John Thomas Surtees Pruitt.