Millbrook Police Searching for Car Burglary Suspect

by Stefanie Hicks

Millbrook police are looking for a man who broke into a car, and they say he may be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins across the River Region.

Police say earlier this week, the suspect broke into a woman’s car in a parking lot and stole her purse. The victim was at work at the time of the burglary.

If you know who he is, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.