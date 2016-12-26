Christmas Tree Recycling Locations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Now that Christmas is over, attention turns to what to do with your live tree. Several cities in our area are offering to take your tree for recycling, so that it doesn’t waste space in a landfill. This list will be updated:

MONTGOMERY – The Montgomery Clean City Commission, the City of Montgomery and the Alabama Department of Conservation will offer a tree recycling program on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

Montgomery residents are encouraged to take their discarded trees to any of the city’s regular Saturday trash pickup points from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Trees placed by the road will not be recycled, but taken to the landfill instead.

Saturday trash pick-up locations:

Goodwyn Jr. High School, 209 Perry Hill Road;

Vaughn Road School, 4407 Vaughn Road;

Morningview School, 2849 Pelzer Ave.;

Bellingrath Jr. High School, 3488 South Court St.

Clarence M. Dannelly School, 3425 Carter Hill Road;

Peter Crump School, 3810 Woodley Road;

Hayneville Road Elementary School, 3315 Hayneville Road;

Cramton Bowl, North Parking Lot;

Sheridan Heights Comm. Center, 3501 Faro Lane;

Halcyon Elementary School, 1501 Parkview Drive;

Harrison Elementary School, 164 East South Blvd.;

Wares Ferry Road Elem. School, 6425 Wares Ferry Road;

Southlawn Middle School, 5533 Mobile Hwy.

For location addresses, please visit www.montgomeryal.gov and click on Sanitation Department.

Recycled trees from Montgomery will be placed in local reservoirs as part of The Alabama Department of Conservation fish habitat program, which includes Lake Martin and Lake Jordan.

For more information, please call Montgomery Clean City Commission at (334) 625-2175.

PRATTVILLE:

For the seventh year, the City of Prattville will continue our program of recycling Christmas trees. This service is being provided free of charge. The Urban Management Division of our Public Works Department will utilize this recycled material as mulch for our landscaping projects during the coming year.

The Christmas tree drop-off location is the Recycling Center located at 122 Ridgewood Road (across from Mac Gray Park). Tree collection days will be Monday, December 26th (7:30am-Noon) through Saturday, January 7, 2016 during normal operating hours (as noted below). Trees must be free of all lights, ornaments, tinsel, and any other decoration.

If you are unable to drop off your Christmas tree at the Recycling Center, please place it at the curb on your normal Residential Yard Trash collection day and Sanitation will collect it for recycling. The last day to place it at your curb is Sunday, January 8th.

Christmas Tree Recycling

December 26– January 7

City of Prattville Recycling Center

122 Ridgewood Road

During normal Recycling Center Hours:

Mondays, 8am – 3pm

Wednesdays, 8am – 3pm

Saturdays, 7:30am – 3:30pm

PIKE ROAD:

Dec. 30-Jan. 13: Christmas Tree Recycling (Town Hall) – 9575 Vaughn Road. Look for the dumpster.