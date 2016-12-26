MPD Investigating 3 Christmas Holiday Fatal Crashes

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating three separate crashes that resulted in fatal injuries.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, at about 2 p.m., Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road in reference to a two-vehicle collision. The crash involved life-threatening injuries.

The crash involved a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2017 Cascade Freightliner. A passenger in the Chrysler Town and Country, Roxanne Millerschultz, 38, of El Campo, Texas, was transported to University of Alabama Hospital at Birmingham where she was pronounced dead on Dec. 24. Three other occupants of the Chrysler were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries. The driver of the Cascade Freightliner was uninjured. MPD’s initial investigation indicates the Chrysler was traveling eastbound on the Boulevard when it struck the rear of the tractor-trailer.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, at about 4 p.m. Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the 3800 block of Hayneville Road in reference to a single-vehicle crash involving life-threatening injury. The crash involved a 1997 Yamaha four-wheeler. The driver of the four-wheeler, Issac Kiser, 50, of Montgomery was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where he was pronounced dead on Dec. 25. MPD’s initial investigation indicates the driver was vaulted from the four-wheeler after losing control.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, at about 6 p.m. Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the intersection of the Eastern Boulevard and Haskell Drive in reference to a two-vehicle collision that resulted in a fatality. The crash involved a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage and a 2009 BMW 328i. The driver of the Mitsubishi, Lenous Parker, 80, of Marbury was transported to BaptistMedical Center South, where he later was pronounced dead. The driver of Montgomery Police Department the BMW was transported to a local hospital with non-life- threatening injuries.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates that the Mitsubishi was attempting to turn onto Haskell Drive when it was struck by the BMW. No additional information is available for release relative to these ongoing investigations.