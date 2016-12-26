Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

FINAL WEEK OF 2016: The first half of the week will feature a mix of clouds and sun, continued unseasonably warm weather with 70s Monday through Wednesday. We are are going to see wet weather at times with scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday with the best rain chances Thursday rain as a front approaches the region. Severe weather is not expected with this front.

COOLER WEATHER TO END WEEK: By Thursday, a deep, long range trough dives south out of Canada and will bring us colder weather late in the week. By Friday and into Saturday, expect a sunny sky with lows back in the 30s and highs only near 50°. Widespread rain looks to arrive just in time for the new year.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Ryan