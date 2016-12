18-Wheeler Crash Causes Backup

by Andrew James

A jackknifed 18-wheeler caused a major backup on I-85 Northbound in Macon County Tuesday morning.

The backup stretched from the Shorter Exit to exit 15, the Pike Road flyover exit. Crews used a large tow truck to pull the 18-wheeler out of the median. Troopers diverted traffic using the Waugh exit and Highway 80.

There were no injuries in the crash.