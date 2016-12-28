Death Threat Scam Alert

by Ellis Eskew

A warning from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office– there is a scam going around that they say could give your phone or computer a virus.

The text message states, “I’ve been paid to kill you, but wish to spare you. Inform the police or anyone else, you die.” And it then states to be spared, contact someone at the email address given.

Authorities say it is a scam and you should not respond to it.

“If you receive this text, you need to delete it. There is no reason to open it. Don’t go blindly into the links. It can violate some of your security protocols on your mobile devices. So it can make your information available to individuals on the other end… So delete it,” said Lt. Randy Pollard.

If you receive this message, you are asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 832-2532.