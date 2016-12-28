Gov. Bentley Interviews Strange, Roby and Others for Senate Post

by Stefanie Hicks

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has interviewed six more potential candidates for the U.S. Senate seat now held by attorney general-designee Jeff Sessions.

Bentley’s office said the latest round of interviews include state Attorney General Luther Strange, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby and U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer. The governor also interviewed businessman Tim James, state Sen. Greg Reed of Jasper and state Sen. Phil Williams of Rainbow City.

The governor will name an interim replacement until an election is held to fill the remainder of Sessions’ term.

Bentley has so far interviewed 17 people for the potential appointment. More interviews are scheduled Thursday.

Others who have interviewed for the appointment include: suspended Chief Justice Roy Moore; U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and state Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh of Anniston.

