MPD Search for Fairview Ave. Retail Store Robbery Suspects

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for two unknown subjects wanted in reference to a Theft/Robbery Investigation.

On Tuesday, August 29, two unidentified males entered a local Fairview Avenue retail business and filled up two hand carry shopping baskets with hygiene products. The two place the baskets on the floor in front of the business waiting on the store clerks to move away from the exits.

One of the males picks up his basket and walks out. The manager confronts him and he pushes the manager out of his way and runs with the merchandise. Once the suspect placed his hands on the manager, robbery was committed.

The other male leaves his basket and walks out shortly after.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these subjects, please immediately call

the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!