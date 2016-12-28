Selma Residents Reflect on 2016

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The year end countdown is underway and in only three more days 2016 will be a thing of the past.

People in Selma shared what they’ll remember most about the year.

2016 will soon be gone, but not forgotten in the minds of many.

It’ll be remembered by some as a year of political change.

It’ll be remembered by others for the issues it brought with it and how those issues affected people’s lives.

“It was good for me and I got a job, you know,” said Cedric Morton.

“I’m working and you know, I got my family and that’s the best thing you could ever want.”