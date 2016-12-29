$1,000 Reward Offered for Car Theft and Gas Station Robbery Suspect

by Rashad Snell

On Saturday, December 24, at about 11:20 p.m., an unknown male stole a 2001 black Nissan Xterra during a robbery in Millbrook, Alabama.

Later that day at about 11:50 p.m., the same individual used the stolen vehicle to commit a Robbery at the Liberty Gas Station located on Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville, Alabama.

The suspect was described as wearing dark pants, a dark colored (poss. Grey) hoodie that was inside out, black gloves, black ski mask, and black shoes. The individual was armed with a silver revolver type hand gun.

After the robbery the suspect was seen getting onto I-65 South Bound. The stolen vehicle was found on I-65 South near mile marker 178.

This subject has been implicated in similar crimes in Montgomery, Prattville, and Millbrook Alabama.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a $1000.00 Cash Reward!