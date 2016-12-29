Controversial Year in Politics for Alabama

by Ellis Eskew

As 2016 winds down, we are taking a look at the top political stories…

It’s been a tumultuous year in Alabama politics as several top officials found themselves in hot water.

Controversy a

nd scandals surrounded the highest officials in all three branches of government.

House Speaker Mike Hubbard was indicted on ethics charges.

Governor Robert Bentley was caught in an alleged affair with his top aid. And Chief Justice Roy Moore was removed from the bench for not supporting the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on gay marriage.

But political analyst Steve Flowers says he doesn’t think that will hurt Moore.

“The Moore thing is somewhat of a surprise and it’s not going to be detrimental to him. He was going to run for something different in 2018 anyway, which means his polling numbers have been enhanced by this decision by the court to remove him from the bench,” said Flowers.

Flowers says 2017 will be a big year in politics as well, including the appointment to Jeff Sessions’ seat in the U.S. Senate.