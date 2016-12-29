Former AL Lawmaker Lands Another State Job after Release from Prison

by Rashad Snell

A former legislator, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes from a state lobbyist, is working as a sales clerk at a state liquor store.

The Dothan Eagle reports that Terry Spicer took the job with the Alabama Beverage Control Board.

An ABC Board attorney told the newspaper that ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson received a call from a mutual friend asking for help in finding Spicer a job.

Martin said Spicer properly disclosed his status as an ex-felon when applying.

Spicer, a former school superintendent and two-year college employee, needs another year and four months of state employment to be able to draw his $50,000 state pension.

Spicer pleaded guilty in 2011 to taking cash and a ski vacation from a state lobbyist.

He was released in October.

