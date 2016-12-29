Rebekah Mason Asks to Stay Civil Lawsuit Amid Ethics & Criminal Probes

by Stefanie Hicks

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley’s former political adviser is asking a judge to a pause a defamation lawsuit filed by the governor’s one-time body guard because of what her attorneys described as ongoing criminal and ethics probes.

Lawyers for Rebekah Mason on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit or at least stay proceedings because of the ongoing investigations.

Her attorneys said Mason does not know the status of the investigations, but the subjects are thought to overlap with the civil case. They said Mason had done nothing wrong “either civilly or criminally.”

The court filing also cited news articles as evidence of the ongoing probes.

Ray Lewis sued Bentley and Mason, saying his career was damaged as the two tried to hide a relationship. Bentley denied a sexual affair.

