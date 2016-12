#WANTED: Uniontown Police Search for Christmas Night Nightclub Shooter

by Rashad Snell

The Uniontown Police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting at JONES Lounge in Uniontown on Christmas night.

Uniontown Police name Johnny Deon Whit as the suspect in the shooting. Police say Whit shot a black male and fled the scene.

Police say he shooting stemmed over an argument inside JONES Lounge.

Whit is suspected to be armed and dangerous. Any information on the whereabouts of Whit, call UTPD at 3345815144.