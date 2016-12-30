Dry Friday, Wet Start to the New Year

by Ryan Stinnett

FINE-LOOKING FRIDAY: A gorgeous final Friday of 2016 is ahead. We are going to see sunshine in full supply, but it will remain rather cool for afternoon highs. Most locations are likely to only see lower to mid 50s for our southern communities.

RAIN RETURNS: An active weather pattern across the state means our weather will change quickly and that is the case as we round out 2016 and head into 2017. Saturday will start off dry, but clouds and rain will rapidly increase through the day from the south and west. Soaking rains are expected for the first several days of 2017 and we could see some storms along the way through Monday. We should see very beneficial rains with this event, which will continue to help those persist drought conditions through the area. Temperatures this weekend should be in the 60s and 70s for highs.

BOWL BOUND: Alabama is in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl against the Washington Huskies, Saturday afternoon 2PM kickoff inside the Georgia Dome. The day looks cloudy and rain is expected to move into North Georgia during the evening hours Saturday. Highs Saturday look to be in the lower 50s in Downtown Atlanta. Weather won’t impact the game since it is indoors.

Auburn is heading to New Orleans for Sugar Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners, for a 7:30PM kickoff inside the Super Dome Monday Jan. 2. The weather looks rather wet and unsettled down in the Big Easy with temperatures in the 70s. Once again, weather will not impact this game as it is indoors.

Have a great day and a Happy New Year!

Ryan