Homicide Investigation on Longbrook Drive in Montgomery.

by Katie Wilson

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the 100 block of Longbrook drive. Sources say that it happened around 7:30 a.m this morning.

According to police, a teenage male victim and the adult male suspect sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two additional adult shooting victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment..

Stay with us on-air and online. More details to come on Alabama News Network at Noon.