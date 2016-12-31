Celebrating New Years Eve in Downtown Montgomery

by Danielle Wallace

It’s was wet New Years Eve for many Saturday night.

The rain caused most of the capitol city’s New Years Eve Downtown Countdown celebration to be canceled. Montgomery officials called off the bands part of the city’s downtown countdown earlier this evening due to the rain. The city’s fireworks show still went on. Before the fireworks, people could be found at Sa Za’s or enjoying entertainment outside the The Exchange in downtown Montgomery.They say the cancellation of most of the event doesn’t put a damper on their plans or excitement for the year ahead.

“The bars are open. We have stuff in the room. We just ate at Sa Za’s . We’re just excited to be in downtown for whatever is going on,” says Ron Clark.

“I’m just excited to have a new year and excited to have peace, love, and happiness into the new year,” says Ashleigh Fewell.

“2016 has been a roller coaster year in lot of ways so 2017 I think is going to be very interesting in many, many ways. Economy is doing fairly well, alabama is a great state. We’ve got a lot of wonderful people,” says Joe Borg.

“We’re going to bring it in because we’re breathing, we’re alive, we’re blessed,” says Kela Jackson.

When it comes to new year’s resolution a few people say they are looking forward to more wealth in the upcoming year.