Montgomery New Years Events Cancelled!

The Cause: Rainfall

by Tim Lennox

Montgomery officials called off the city’s Downtown Countdown event shortly after 6:00 p.m. tonight because of rain. Montgomery police confirmed the decision.

Their decision came after Andalusia did the same to their Domino Drop early in the afternoon.

The forecast calls for 100% chance for rain in much of Central Alabama.

No immediate word on rescheduling any of the events. Watch Alabama News Network at 10:00 tonight for the latest and reaction to that decision.