Rain Cancels some of Downtown New Years Celebration

Concerts cancelled, fireworks to continue despite rain.

by Tim Lennox

1/1 2-fireworks.jpg

Montgomery officials called off the music part of the city’s Downtown Countdown event shortly after 6:00 p.m. tonight because of rain. Montgomery police and city officials had initially said all events were cancelled, but city officials later clarified that they would go forward with the fireworks despite the heavy rains.

Their decision came after Andalusia did the same to their Domino Drop early in the afternoon.

The forecast calls for 100% chance for rain in much of Central Alabama.

No immediate word on rescheduling any of the events. Watch Alabama News Network at 10:00 tonight for the latest and reaction to that decision.