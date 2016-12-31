More Rain for the New Year; Storms Monday

by Ben Lang

More rain is expected across the river region on New Year’s Eve Evening. Temperatures will remain cool in the lower 50s. Late tonight into the early morning hours looks to be the timing for the heaviest rainfall. Temperatures may actually begin to rise after midnight tonight, and continue to warm on New Year’s Day. Rain will continue throughout New Year’s Day, but it will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be mild with some showers possible Sunday Evening. Lows will remain quite warm in the lower 60s. By Monday afternoon, thunderstorms, some strong will be likely with temperatures in the low 70s. We will continue to watch this closely. Rain and thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday, before the river region finally dries out by around noon Tuesday.

Cooler air will eventually work into the river region, sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s for Thursday afternoon, with Thursday night’s lows falling to the lower 30s. It could be even colder for next Friday through Sunday, with highs only in the mid 40s and overnight lows between the upper 20s and low 30s.