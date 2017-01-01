Report Cards for Schools Now Available

by Claire Jacobs

Alabama parents can now view report cards for their child’s school and school system.

The state department of education released the report cards in December. It scores based on several areas, including student achievement and high school graduation rates. Parents can see how their school or school system compares to the rest of the state. Right now, the report cards will not include letter grades. Those won’t be added until December of this year.

The report cards for the state’s schools and school systems can be viewed here.