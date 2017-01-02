Severe Weather Threat Winding Down Tonight

by Ben Lang

The River Region will finally dry out on Tuesday, but we will have more clouds than sun through the day. High temperatures will be right around 70. Cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Cold air works into the area on Thursday. This Arctic shot will bring much cooler high temperatures for several days. From Friday through this weekend, temperatures will remain below 50.

A little more uncertain is whether or not there will be some precipitation in the area during this time, and given overnight lows right around the freezing mark we could see minor wintry precip. Its still a long way out and we will continue to monitor this. At this time, the start of next week looks like it will be quite cool as well.