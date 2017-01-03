Auburn Fans Leave New Orleans Disappointed with Sugar Bowl Loss

by Josh Ninke

Alabama News Network was in New Orleans for Auburn’s appearance in the Sugar Bowl. With the Tigers 35-19 loss to Oklahoma, Auburn fans are leaving town disappointed.

After Auburn’s opening drive touchdown, the broken arm that starting quarterback Sean White suffered in the first half dampened the mood.

“Well that’s kind of been the story of the season. He’s a good quarterback when he’s healthy. He just can’t stay up and stay healthy. I’m glad we’ve finally got some more backups coming in, some more quarterbacks coming in that can give us a chance to make it a whole season,” Auburn fan Jeremy Haine told us moments after the final whistle.

Other fans told us it’s been a season of ups and downs. They had just hoped that their team would find victory heading into 2017.