Judge Issues Contempt Citation for Harvey Updyke
Harvey Updyke, who pleaded guilty to poisoning Auburn University’s oak trees, has missed a court hearing about his restitution payment schedule.
The Opelika-Auburn News reports that Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker issued a contempt of court citation Tuesday. Walker said Updyke failed to appear at the hearing and he could not verify he had complied with an order to submit a payment schedule.
Updyke, a University of Alabama football fan, pleaded guilty to poisoning the Toomer’s Oaks in 2010.
Walker ordered Updyke to pay $816,694.98 in restitution, but he has paid only a few thousand dollars.
A probation officer said Updyke’s wife said the payment budget was given to his Louisiana probation officer but he could not immediately verify that.
A contempt hearing is set for March 1.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)