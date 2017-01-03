Police Negotiating with Man Barricaded in Home

by Andrew James

The Montgomery Police Department has been negotiating with a man barricaded in his home for multiple hours Tuesday afternoon. The home is on Myrtlewood Drive in the McGehee Estates neighborhood.

At this time, officials say they are attempting to question the man about an ongoing investigation. They did not specify what that investigation entails.

No residents have been evacuated from their homes, and police say the neighborhood is secure.

