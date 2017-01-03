Turning Much Colder

by Shane Butler

We are trending toward a much colder air mass over the next several days. A fresh batch of Arctic air will plow into the deep south Thursday night into Friday. Temps will only manage 40s for highs with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We should also note that an area of low pressure will be moving along the northern gulf and that posses a wintry precipitation threat Friday into Saturday. At this point, we aren’t sure what kind of impact this will have on us but model data suggesting a wintry mix possible over central and northern Alabama. We are monitoring and will be updating as this system begins to take shape.