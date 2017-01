Youth Football Team Needs Help Getting To Championship Game

by Jalea Brooks

Montgomery Elite All-Stars Midget team is the first team from Montgomery to be invited to play in the BCYF National Youth Championship Football game in Orlando, Florida. But first, they need a little help getting there. The team is asking for donations to help with their traveling expenses and other costs. To donate to the team, you can visit their GoFundMe page here: http://www.gofundme.com/elite-midgets-national-championship/donate