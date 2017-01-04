2017 Politics Preview

by Ellis Eskew

I t’s shaping up to be a big year in politics as President-Elect Donald Trump will soon take office and Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat will be up for grabs.

“There are probably 20 viable people who would have the qualifications to be the United States Senate appointee. But history in Alabama has revealed even with a popular governor, appointments don’t necessarily transcend into getting elected the next election. The next election will actually only be 17 months away, ” said Political Analyst Steve Flowers.

Flowers says we can expect to see a lot of political action in 2017. He also says we can see candidates running for governor and other state offices starting this year even though the election won’t be until 2018.

“Those races will begin in early 2017 because they are less than 18 months away and the bell rings for state races to raise money one year prior to the primary. So people will have to start announcing by May or June,” said Flowers.

The legislature will also start soon. Flowers expects Medicaid and prison overcrowding to come up again.