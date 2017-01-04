BREAKING: Man Charged with Making Terrorist Threats in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested and charged a man with making terrorist threats against the city. Police say they arrested Matthew Shashy this morning after he barricaded himself at his home on Myrtlewood Drive, not far from the Montgomery Country Club.

A standoff between Shashy and police lasted for about 12 hours, but ended peacefully around 1 a.m.

Police say Shashy is wanted in a string of terror threats starting on December 30. They say he used white spray paint to write “Kill the Zionist slavers secret society secret police extortionists” on the roadway in front of the Montgomery Police Department.

Police say he also wrote “All slavers die here” in three points on the pavement around the state Capitol and on pavement outside of Maxwell Air Force Base.

Then yesterday, police say Shashy fired three shotgun rounds in the direction of the Air Force Base. They say several people saw the shots being fired. No one was hurt. But police say his car tag number was reported to officers, who tracked him to his home where the standoff began. No hostages were involved.

Police say Shashy could face federal charges for the shots that were fired near Maxwell Air Force Base.