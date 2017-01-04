Butler County Superintendent Amy Bryan Announces Retirement

by Caitlyn Cline

Butler County Schools Superintendent Amy Bryan announced her plans for retirement Tuesday afternoon. Bryan has been in the Superintendent’s seat for three years and been with the school system for nearly 30 years.

Bryan helped Butler County Schools earn systemwide accreditation, grow the nationally recognized Butler County Pre-K program and Career Tech Academy, and created a state award winning communication program. She herself was nominated as Superintendent of the Year for the state in 2016, and named as one of the Nation’s “Superintendent’s to Watch.”

She says leaving the school system she loves so much will be difficult, but knows it’s time to let someone else take the reins.

“I took the job because I cared about Butler County. And it feels bittersweet to leave now,” she says. “But it is time. I don’t think I can sustain the 100%that is required for these students.”

Though her numerous accomplishments are impressive, she says the best part of her job has always is working with her amazing “work family.”

“I’m not ‘Mrs. Bryan’ to most of our employees. I’m Amy. Because I’ve always been Amy. And I’ll miss those relationships,” she says.

The Butler County School Board will accept Bryan’s intent to retire at a special called meeting on Thursday, January 5. She does not know who will be her successor or when a new superintendent will be chosen, but she hopes he or she will be an advocate for public education and her students.

“We want achievement to be happening in every classroom,” she says. “Every student achieving. We want them ABOVE the state average, we want them ABOVE the national average.”

Bryan will continue to hold the Superintendent’s seat until the end of her contract, June 30th.