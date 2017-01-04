Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Sets Attendance and Viewership Records

by Rashad Snell

The most significant college football game ever played in Atlanta delivered on all levels, as the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl set records for attendance, viewership and live streaming audience, officials announced today.

An all-time Georgia Dome record crowd of 75,996 was on hand for top-ranked Alabama’s 24-7 defeat of fourth-ranked Washington Saturday afternoon. This represents the largest attendance for a football game in the Georgia Dome’s 24-year history. This eclipsed the previous high of 75,892 for the 2008 SEC Football Championship between Alabama and Florida. The previous Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl attendance record was 75,406 for the Georgia-Virginia Tech game in 2006.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl’s attendance currently ranks second among all 2016-17 bowls – behind only the Rose Bowl.

More than 19.3 million fans watched the game on ESPN (combined viewership on ESPN and ESPN2) and an additional average minute streaming audience of 470,000 also viewed the game representing a 23 percent (viewership) and 57 percent (streaming) increase over last year’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl.

The total live viewing audience (TV + streaming) of 19.8 million made the telecast the third most-watched cable television program of 2016 – among all networks and shows – behind only the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship and the NFL’s Cowboys vs. Lions game.

“It’s fitting that the biggest college football game in Atlanta’s history also delivered its biggest numbers, both in attendance and viewership,” said Gary Stokan, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl president and CEO.

“This is a game that all of Atlanta can take pride in. It was a success on every level and we were proud to be a part of it,” said Percy Vaughn, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl chairman.