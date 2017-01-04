Cooler Today, Colder by Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

A dry frontal boundary is moving through the state today and with it comes the first wave of much colder air to Alabama. You may not believe this, but winter is going to start feeling like winter. For today, our winds are going to switch from the northwest and will be increasing; these will bring with them colder air. We should see a range in temps across Alabama tomorrow with many North Alabama communities in the in the 40s all day, with 50s for Central Alabama, and then 60s for South Alabama. The sky will remain mainly cloudy, and we should remain dry. Temperatures will be much colder tonight, as they are going to be dropping into the mid 30s. Then for Thursday, we will continue to see more clouds than sun, with seasonal temperatures as highs are expected in the mid to upper 50s.

ARCTIC AIR ARRIVES FRIDAY: The next phase of the big chill arrives at the end of the week. Most of us will hold in the 40s for highs with a cloudy sky. And, with an approaching upper trough and developing low in the northern Gulf, the stage is set for some winter weather issues for the Deep South.

New global model data remains inconsistent; the American global model paints a strip of heavier snow across Central Alabama, while the European shows lighter snow mainly over North Alabama. Forecast model soundings show the atmosphere will be certainly cold enough for snow over the the northern third of the state, with rain for the southern counties. A mix of rain, sleet, and snow is possible in the middle of the state. Just be aware that some accumulating snow is possible for the northern half of Alabama Friday, Friday night, and early Saturday, and there could be some travel impact to start the weekend.

THE WEEKEND: Cold air will stay in place after the departing storm system. Expect a clearing sky Saturday with a high only in the mid to lower 40s. Sunday will be sunny with a high between 45 and 49. Early morning lows will be in the mid 20s early Sunday.