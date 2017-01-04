Mathews Man Killed in Pike Road Car Crash

by Rashad Snell

A single-vehicle crash at 1:15 a.m on Jan. 4, has claimed the life of a Mathews man.

John Dandridge Walters, 76, was killed when the 2011 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving left the roadway, struck a utility pole and a tree. Walters, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Old Pike Road at the intersection of Hayneville Ridge Road.

Although circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.