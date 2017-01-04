Montgomery Public Schools Faces Possible State Takeover

by Josh Ninke

Montgomery currently has 12 different schools that qualified as failing in Alabama in 2016. That’s about 15 percent, and after looking at recent test scores, Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange says things aren’t moving in the right direction.

“We only have one in 5 of our schools that have their students at state average, and certainly our state average isn’t that great. Also I think from a financial standpoint, without seeing any of the financials, I know there are some CFO issues. I think all of those bubbled up together to the state superintendent,” said Strange.

Strange says he’s been meeting with new State Superintendent Michael Sentance along with Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Margaret Allen since Mid December.

One possible solution from those meetings was a state takeover.

The State Board is scheduled to meet on January 12th, which would be the earliest they could vote on such an action.

Mayor Strange says the state can do a lot of things that the local board can’t.

“With an intervention, something can happen immediately and we can begin to do things without some of the limitations that are there. And to the extent that that would happen, I believe we would do something immediately, affect change immediately,” said Strange.

Many people in Montgomery agree something needs to be done, but not everyone is sure the state is the best group to make a change.

“I think they need the help. I think the city, the school system needs some help and any the state can bring would be much appreciated,” said Ed Fleming.

“They don’t even have books. Would the state provide books in school? Would they do better by the teachers? I’m wondering what would the state do,” said Jessica Cargill.