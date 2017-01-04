State Auditor Asks for Impeachment Probe to Resume

by Rashad Snell

State Auditor Jim Zeigler is asking the House Judiciary Committee to restart an impeachment probe of Gov. Robert Bentley.

Zeigler sent a Jan. 1 letter to House Judiciary Chairman Mike Jones asking the committee to resume the investigation.

The committee announced Nov. 3 that it was suspending proceedings at the request of Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange. Strange said his office was pursuing “related work.’

The committee’s November press statement said Strange was conducting an “investigation of the governor” although Strange did not specifically state that.

Zeigler said he thought there was a misunderstanding or that the probe was being deliberately obstructed.

Strange’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zeigler is a frequent critic of the governor’s and has filed multiple lawsuits against the administration.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)