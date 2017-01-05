Former Marengo Co. Coroner Denies Use of the N-Word

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Long-time former Marengo County coroner Stuart Eatmon finds himself under fire amid allegations that he used a racial slur on social media.

Eatmon says he didn’t do it.

He says someone hacked into his Facebook account and posted a comment about a black sailor using the N-word.

Now he and his family are getting death threats.

“They’ll call, have their number blocked, and some of them would say, ‘We’re gon’ kill you. We’re gon’ kill your whole family. You’re kids play out in the yard, we could come by and shoot them.'”

Eatmon served about eighteen years as Marengo County Coroner.