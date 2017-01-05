Mtgy Co. School Board Meets to Discuss Possible Takeover

by Andrew James

The Montgomery County School Board met Thursday to discuss the possibility of a takeover of Montgomery Public Schools by the state department of education.

School leaders say the meeting was in hopes of getting all of the school board members on the same page about the possible takeover. No votes were taken at the meeting but school leaders stressed that no decision has been made about any state intervention.

The school board’s legal counsel went through the steps of a possible takeover by the state. Board members also are compiling a list of questions they will take to state Superintendent Michael Sentance. They have a meeting with him Monday.

School Board president Robert Porterfield says there are some positive things that could come out of a potential takeover.

He says, “Such things as reducing class sizes, they may be able to do that which we are not finding a way that we can, and maybe they can offer those things, tools and support that we don’t have and they can afford to provide those certainly it helps our children.”

The state board of education’s next meeting is January 12th.