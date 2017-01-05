Troy University Officials Prepare for Winter Weather

by Danielle Wallace

With a new semester starting next week for Troy University students, the threat of winter weather could hinder travel plans back to the area this weekend.

University officials say classes will start on time, Wednesday. Residence halls open Saturday. Officials want students to use good judgement when traveling back. The main concern for Pike County is sleet or ice. In the event of those conditions, university police will be out patrolling the campus as well as officials from the campus physical plant, placing salt on entrance ways and sidewalks.

“We caution them to be careful traveling especially if they are coming from the north. If the condition are not to where they they can travel, they should certainly wait,” says Dean of Students, Herb Reeves.

According to our weather team, the best chance for snow will be in the east and northern part of the state.