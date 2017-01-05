UPDATED: School/Business Closings/Early Dismissals for Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

From Alabama News Network: These are the school and business closings/early dismissals for Friday because of the threat for winter weather. This list will be continually updated.

Alexander City Schools – Dismissing between 11:15-11:45 A.M.

Autauga County Schools – Closed

Dallas County Schools – Closed

District Attorney – 19th Circuit, (Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties)

East Memorial Christian Academy School/Daycare, Prattville – Closed

Elmore County Schools – Closed

Glenwood Childcare Ministry, Prattville – Closed

Heritage Child Development Center, Montgomery – Closed

Hooper Academy School/Learning Center/Daycare – Closed

Lighthouse Christian Academy and Daycare

Lowndes County Schools – Closed

MACOA Meals on Wheels – Not Running

Montgomery Community Action Head Start and Central Office – Closed

Montgomery Public Schools – Closed

Morgan Academy, Selma – Closed

Perry County Schools – Closed

Rock School – Closed

Room to Grow Childcare Center – Closed

Selma city offices – Closed

Selma City Schools – Closed

Tallapoosa County Schools – Dismissing at 11:30 A.M.

Tuskegee University – Closed