by Shane Butler

Tonight into the early morning hours of Saturday, we expect a wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and some snow. The ice potential will be enough to cause dangerous road conditions. Bridges and over passes will ice over first and roads may become icy through the night. All the precipitation exits the area early Saturday morning with sunshine returning but temps hover in the mid 30s all day. Arctic air will cover the entire region and we are heading into the deep freeze Saturday night. Temps will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s early Sunday. This blast of extreme cold will linger into Monday but we start warming Tuesday and it continues through the week. High temperatures will be back in the 70s by Wednesday.