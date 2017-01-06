Bama Fans Eagerly Awaiting National Championship Game in Tampa

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is in Tampa covering the Alabama Crimson Tide playing in the National Championship Game. Fans who have already arrived in Tampa Bay are eagerly awaiting Monday night.

They hope the Tide can pull off another victory over Clemson. Monday’s game is a rematch of last year’s championship, in which Alabama beat Clemson 45-40.

This time around, some sports experts think Clemson has the talent to beat Alabama. Of course, Bama fans disagree.

Stay with Alabama News Network for coverage, including our Live sports special from Tampa, which airs Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on CBS 8 and ABC Montgomery.