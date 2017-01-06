Gov. Bentley Approves Reward for Information on Deadly Selma Fire

by Stefanie Hicks

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has approved a $5,000 reward to help find the person responsible for killing a Selma mother and her daughter with cerebral palsy in a house fire last month.

Fire officials determined the Dec. 8 fire that killed 44-year-old Katrina Moore and her 20-year-old daughter Coleman Moore was intentionally set after lab results tested positive for arson.

Five people were in the house when the blaze started. Coleman Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. Katrina Moore later died at a hospital.

The Selma Times-Journal reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2iixpnJ) that Bentley authorized the reward, calling for it to be given for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The city has a reward of up to $3,000. There’s also up to $1,000 in rewards for Crime Stoppers.

